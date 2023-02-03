Nesconset collision: Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV

A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV Thursday night in Nesconset, Suffolk police said.

A woman driving a 2005 Honda CR-V was headed eastbound on Nesconset Highway, east of Terry Road, when her vehicle hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 9 p.m., police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver was not hurt, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.