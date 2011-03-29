New Islip rules would target gypsy cabs

Islip Town plans to tighten its taxicab regulations to weed out gypsy cab operators.

Among the changes to rules not substantially updated since 1977:

A taxi business operator would need to maintain a fleet of at least three vehicles to qualify to operate in the town.

The town would abandon all temporary cab licenses.

Taxis would have to bear the company telephone number.

The town would require fingerprinting of taxicab business owners and drivers who already must be fingerprinted.

Penalties also rise under the planned amendments to the town code: Fines would go from $250 to a maximum of $2,000, and the code would spell out that failure to comply can lead to a suspended license.

The proposed changes come after legitimate cab companies complained they were losing out to unlicensed operators, Town Clerk Regina Duffy said. "Some companies were subleasing to other operators, who would then lease vehicles to unlicensed operators, sometimes on a day-to-day basis. . . . We're trying to protect the town residents by strengthening these rules," she said.

Town attorney Alicia O'Connor said the goal was to ensure legitimate companies operated in the town. "We want to make sure we know who we are dealing with and that the people are dedicated to running a legitimate business," she said. "The town wants some level of comfort that these businesses are complying with our regulations and serving the community in a responsible manner."

A large part of the problem is that language in the town code is ambiguous and leaves open an interpretation that subcontracting a license is legitimate, O'Connor said. Proposed changes make it explicit that drivers cannot sublease or transfer their licenses.

The town would disclose to applicants that it checks against New York State Division of Criminal Justice records. An applicant would have to state whether he or she has ever had an "indicated" report of suspected child abuse or maltreatment, or has ever had a finding of child abuse by the Family Court.

The annual fees for a license, last raised on Jan. 1, 2009, will not go up, said Brendan McVey, assistant town attorney. It costs $1,500 to apply for an initial business license and $150 to renew; drivers must pay an initial $135 for their licenses -- renewals cost $10 before June 10 and $25 after that date; each vehicle must be individually licensed at a cost of $75 per vehicle.

The town has 31 licensed cab companies with 326 licensed cabs on the road.

A public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. before the Town Board meeting April 26. If approved, the changes would take effect in June.