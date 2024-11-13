New York state holiday toy drive begins Monday for residents in need

The annual statewide toy drive for families in need begins Monday, kicking off the holiday season with donation locations around New York where gift-givers can leave unwrapped new toys, as well as new and "gently used" coats and new school supplies, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

On Long Island, donations can be made at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building at 250 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, while in New York City they can be made in two locations -- at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem and at the Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building at 55 Hanson Place in Brooklyn.

For those wanting to order goods online for donation, those gifts can be delivered directly to state office location at: Empire State Plaze, P1 South Dock J, Albany, New York 12242, Attn: NYS Holiday Drive. The collection helps support community-based groups that tend to those in need in New York.

"Together, we can spread joy and hope this holiday season by supporting our community-based organizations through New York's statewide Toy, Coat and School Supply Drive," Hochul said in a statement, adding: "Every item collected is a reminder that kindness and generosity can brighten the lives of our children and families in need. Let's come together, New Yorkers, to ensure that every child feels the warmth of the holidays."

The drop-off locations will collect donated goods between Nov. 18 and Dec. 13, officials said.

For more information on the drive and how to donate, visit the state website at: https://www.ny.gov/new-york-states-annual-toy-and-coat-drive