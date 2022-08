Motorists should expect to see an all-clear on Nicolls Road between Holtsville and Centereach by 1:30 p.m. today, Suffolk police said. The road is closed for the Suffolk County Half Marathon, which began at 8 a.m. and is expected to wrap up at noon.

The road, which is also known as County Road 97, is closed in both directions, from the LIE, Exit 62 in Holtsville, to Mark Tree Road in Centerreach. Alternate routes and detours are posted.