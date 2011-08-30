Night repairs to close part of Route 111

A section of Route 111/Islip Avenue in Islip Town will be closed weeknights for about three weeks to repair deteriorated pavement, the state Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The section, in Central Islip and Islip hamlets between North Spur Drive and Suffolk Avenue, will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, weather permitting. Traffic will be rerouted to Carleton Avenue. Local southbound traffic will be permitted to drive as far south as each night's construction work allows.

In addition to replacing the top layer of asphalt, the DOT will create 1.5 miles of bicycle lanes, northbound and southbound, between North Spur Drive and Ehler Road, the DOT said.