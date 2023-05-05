North Amityville Fire Company expenses faulted in state audit

A taxpayer-funded Caribbean vacation to a “clothing-optional resort,” and thousands more on gold and diamond rings, for the chief and his spouse. A board member’s Alaska cruise. More than $100,000 in cash to six board members and the chief.

A state audit, released late last month, of the North Amityville Fire Company found that nearly 20% of its cash disbursements — $585,792 out of $3.6 million between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018 — were for such purposes, deemed “inappropriate” or “unsupported,” meaning receipts, invoices or other documentation were not provided to auditors.

The office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, which conducted the audit, said in releasing its report that the fire company agrees with the findings and planned “corrective action.”

The report, dated April 28, added “we shared our audit findings with outside law enforcement.”

The status of any criminal prosecution was unclear.

Early last year, the fire department began being able to resume answering emergency calls after Babylon Town canceled its contract due to unreasonably long response times, allegations of financial mismanagement, and violence and harassment in the firehouse.

The volunteer fire company, first chartered in 1940 as a not-for-profit, had 40 active members at the time of the audit.

A response from the fire company says the prior board was removed and the current leaders and personnel "are greatly embarrassed by the actions of its prior Board and certain officers."

“They took over a year ago when the board that’s in question [had] been removed!” First Assistant Chief Vince McLeod wrote in a text.

McLeod referred inquiries to a board member, who did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment.

Other expenses flagged in the report include:

The audit also found disbursements sometimes issued multiple times for the same stated purpose on the same date — without receipts or other documentation.

“Christmas-related expenses” totaled $21,000. One check stub and voucher relating to a $2,500 check for the board chairman reviewed by auditors said, “Christmas Bonus.”

“The Board Chairman could not recall how the funds were spent, but said they may have been used to help disadvantaged families in the community,” the audit said. “The Board Vice-Chairman said that the funds were used to help Company members who need financial assistance, but how the funds were spent was not documented and there were no receipts.”