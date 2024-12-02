Long IslandSuffolk

Students injured after school bus crash at North Babylon High School

Nine students were taken to area hospitals to be treated for minor injuries after a school bus crashed at North Babylon High School Sunday. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME