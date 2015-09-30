North Sea man charged with menacing after loading, racking shotgun outside Southampton home, police say

A North Sea man was arrested and charged with menacing and weapons possession after police said he loaded and racked a shotgun Tuesday while outside a house in Southampton.

Tristan Tutching, 19, was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Southampton Town police said. The identity of the victim was not released. Police did not detail the circumstances leading to the alleged incident.

Police, in a written account of the incident, said Tutching went to the home and "loaded and racked a shotgun while in front of the victim's house after gaining the victim's attention."

Racking a shotgun pumps a shell into the chamber of the gun, loading it for firing.

No shots were fired.

Tutching later fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later near his home, police said.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.