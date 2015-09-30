Long IslandSuffolk

North Sea man charged with menacing after loading, racking shotgun outside Southampton home, police say

By JOHN VALENTIjohn.valenti@newsday.com

A North Sea man was arrested and charged with menacing and weapons possession after police said he loaded and racked a shotgun Tuesday while outside a house in Southampton.

Tristan Tutching, 19, was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Southampton Town police said. The identity of the victim was not released. Police did not detail the circumstances leading to the alleged incident.

Police, in a written account of the incident, said Tutching went to the home and "loaded and racked a shotgun while in front of the victim's house after gaining the victim's attention."

Racking a shotgun pumps a shell into the chamber of the gun, loading it for firing.

No shots were fired.

Tutching later fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later near his home, police said.

Arraignment details were not immediately available.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?