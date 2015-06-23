Northport man who struck two police officers in stolen car pleads guilty

A Northport man will be sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to striking two police officers when he sped off in a stolen vehicle last year and carjacked another motorist, the Suffolk district attorney's office said.

Chad Morizsan, 35, waived his right to appeal in pleading guilty Tuesday to assault, assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident, grand larceny and other charges, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 23.

His attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Morizsan, the driver, and Nicholas Franzone, 23, a passenger, were in a stolen sport utility vehicle Sept. 22 when officers Nicholas Guerrero and his partner, Heriberto Lugo, tried to stop them in Huntington, authorities said.

In speeding off, they hit the two officers, critically injuring Guerrero, who spent three weeks in the hospital, prosecutors said. Lugo was treated and released.

The pair then stole gas, hit a vehicle in the gas station parking lot, then took off to Commack, where they carjacked a Toyota from an 87-year-old woman, authorities said.

They used her credit card to buy a television at the Target in Central Islip but were nabbed when they lingered to exchange it for a bigger set, police said.

Franzone is scheduled to appear in court July 14.