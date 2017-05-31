Northport police to enforce village parking limits

The Northport Police Department will start cracking down on cars parked for more than two hours at metered spots in the village, according to an announcement.

Police officials announced the strict enforcement will begin June 1 after hearing from many concerned merchants in the downtown business district.

“People were parking more than two hours and not allowing the spots to turn over,” said Chief Bill Ricca. “Thus, the people coming to shop would have to park further away or just not bother coming down.”

Ricca said police will be marking tires to track the cars that don’t move after the two hour time limit is up. He said that the limit was established to help promote turnover for local merchants.

“We’re not looking for enforcement, we’re looking for compliance,” Ricca said. “We hope people realize that and do the right thing.”The two-hour limit is in effect seven days a week with no exceptions from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Adding coins to a meter beyond the two-hour limit does not extend the time limit, Ricca said.