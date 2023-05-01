Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: NYPD officer dies from injuries in Hauppauge crash

By Anthony M. DeStefanotony.destefano@newsday.com

A veteran NYPD officer has died from injuries he suffered early Friday in a crash on the Northern State Parkway in Hauppauge, the New York State Police said.

Officer Kevin Lui, 43, of College Point, Queens, was off-duty and driving eastbound about 2 a.m. Friday just east of Exit 46 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, said New York State Police spokesman William Duffy.

Lui, who joined the NYPD in 2006, died Sunday at Stony Brook hospital, Duffy said.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

