Smithtown FD captain rescues injured driver after cow hit

An off-duty Smithtown Fire Department captain pulled an injured driver from a burning car Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle struck a pole and a cow statue.

Brian Rondi was driving south on Terry Road in Smithtown at about 1:30 p.m. when the vehicle in front of him swerved and left the road, said fire department spokesman Jeff Bressler.

The Mercedes rumbled through a grassy area in front of Maureen’s Kitchen at 108 Terry Rd., striking a flagpole, smashing the restaurant’s sign and toppling a decorative cow before coming to a stop.

Bressler said Rondi called in the crash and then rushed to help the male driver, who was semiconscious.

Rondi noticed that the Mercedes’ engine compartment was smoking. With the help of several volunteers who had gathered in the restaurant parking lot, he pulled the driver out of the vehicle before it burst into flames.

It was not clear what caused the crash. The driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, officials said. Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Bressler said the car fire was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters.

“It was obviously good a firefighter was on scene and had the sense to extricate the victim,” he said.

Employees at the restaurant, known for its cow-themed décor, could not be reached.