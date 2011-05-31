Officer hospitalized after collision with bread truck

A Suffolk County police officer was injured and his patrol car wrecked in an early-morning collision with a bread truck on Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst Tuesday, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the officer, but said he was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip with “non-life-threatening injuries” following the crash at about 3 a.m.

The driver of the bread truck was uninjured, police said.

Police said the road was closed in both directions between 5th Street and 8th Street until about 6:15 a.m. for investigation. No charges have been filed in the incident.

Police said the officer was traveling westbound on Montauk Highway in his patrol car when, approaching 6th Street, the bread-delivery truck, headed eastbound, moved into the turn lane — and attempted to turn left onto south 6th Street.

The officer swerved to avoid a collision, police said, but the bread truck struck the rear of the patrol unit sending it smashing into a nearby utility pole.