Officer's car crashes responding to fight

A Suffolk County police officer responding to a call about a fight outside a Babylon bar lost control of his patrol car and crashed early Sunday morning, suffering minor injuries, Suffolk police said.

The officer, who was not identified, was on his way to a call of a fight outside Mary Carroll's Bar and Beer Garden on Deer Park Avenue at 1:34 a.m. when he crashed his vehicle on Main Street east of Route 109 in Babylon Village, police said.

The officer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

Police did not immediately release additional details about the crash.

Two men were arrested in connection with the fight on the sidewalk outside the bar, police said.

Anthony Melhado, 22, of West Babylon, and Sean Melow, 21, of Babylon, were both charged with disorderly conduct, police said.