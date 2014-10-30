Officials: Apparent suicide at LIRR station in Medford

A Greenport-bound Long Island Rail Road train was delayed at about 7 p.m. Wednesday after a woman's body was found hanging at the Medford station, officials said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the last eastbound train from Ronkonkoma to Greenport was stopped west of the Medford station as MTA and Suffolk police responded to the scene.

MTA spokeswoman Marjorie Anders said the case is being investigated as a suicide.

Anders said buses were ordered and the 29 people aboard the eastbound train were taken to their stops. The buses then turned around in Greenport and took westbound passengers back along the Ronkonkoma line as police investigated.

Further details were not immediately available.