Officials: Dix Hills man nearly slices off leg with saw

A Dix Hills man nearly cut off his left leg with a chain saw just before noon Sunday while cutting storm-damaged trees at his Gables Court home.

The man, Murtaza Thry, 39, was in shock when the Dix Hills Fire Department rescue squad arrived, said Second Assistant Chief Tom Magno.

Thry was given morphine, his leg bandaged and pressure applied, Magno said. Thry was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt Elementary School, then airlifted by helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center, Magno said.

Thry was in surgery Sunday night, according to the hospital, but no further details of his treatment were available. It was not known whether surgeons would be able to save his leg.