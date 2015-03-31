Officials: Fire damages house in Dix Hills

Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that damaged a home in Dix Hills on Tuesday morning, Suffolk County police and fire officials said.

The fire at the home on Seaman Neck Road was reported in a 911 call at 9 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Dix Hills, Deer Park and Wyandanch battled the blaze, with a crew from Wyandanch Ambulance also at the scene.

There were no reported injuries, officials said.

Police said Seaman Neck Road was initially closed in both directions in the area, but said only the eastbound side remained closed at 12:15 p.m.