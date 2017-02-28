Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: ‘Good amount of damage’ in Port Jeff Station fire

By John Valenti

An early morning fire caused what officials described as “a good amount of damage” to a home in Port Jefferson Station on Tuesday. Suffolk County fire officials said there were no reported injuries.

The fire at the home on Montrose Drive was reported in a 911 call at 2:47 a.m.

Fire officials said reports from the scene were that everyone was able to get out of the home safely, but one resident was being examined at the scene by a crew from Port Jefferson Ambulance.

There were no reports of anyone taken to the hospital.

Firefighters from Terryville, Port Jefferson, Setauket, Selden and Mount Sinai all battled the blaze, which was out at about 4 a.m., officials said.

The town fire marshal and arson investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire.

