Officials: Queens woman forced workers into prostitution

Women who responded to ads seeking nail salon attendants ended up being forced into prostitution, officials said.

Now, a Queens woman is under arrest, charged with two counts of sex trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Jin Hua Cui, 44, "intimidated and threatened" young Korean immigrants who answered her help-wanted ads on Craigslist, according to a news release from Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota.

Officials said exhibits at a news conference Tuesday will include surveillance photos showing the transport of the young women to Long Island massage parlors in Hicksville and Huntington Station. They will also feature items seized during the recent execution of search warrants at Cui's home in Flushing, officials said. Items were also seized during searches at the massage parlors.

It was not immediately clear what led to Cui's investigation and arrest. Arraignment details were not available.

It also was not clear when the ads were placed - or how many women were victimized and forced to work as massage-parlor prostitutes.