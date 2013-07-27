Officials: Small plane lands on its belly at MacArthur

A single-engine plane landed on its belly at Long Island MacArthur Airport on Friday afternoon, officials said. No one was injured.

The plane -- a Beechcraft Bonanza -- landed with its landing gear up, deputy airport commissioner Terry Hennessey said.

Only the pilot was on board, Hennessey said, adding that landings like this one are rare at the Ronkonkoma airport.

The problem landing occurred about 1 p.m. Hennessey said the plane was based at MacArthur, but he did not know the pilot's name, or where he was flying from.

The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, he said.

"Once he landed and the gear collapsed or wasn't down, [the control tower] reported to fire rescue," Hennessey said."Two trucks went out and dealt with it from there. Everyone was there within a minute."