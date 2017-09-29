Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Lindenhurst

The Village of Lindenhurst’s annual Oktoberfest kicks off on Friday.

The event, which is sponsored by the village as well as the Lindenhurst Rotary Club, will feature traditional German food and beer, as well as carnival rides and live entertainment.

The celebration starts with rides, games and food from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., the street festival will take place, with continuous live entertainment and a German beer garden at the village square gazebo. There also will be craft and merchandise vendors and a classic antique car show. The rides and games also will continue at the midway, on West Hoffman Avenue and School Street.

For more information call 631-804-4440 or 631-946-2458.