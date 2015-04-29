One driver hurt in 3-vehicle crash on LIE, cops say

A 67-year-old driver was cut out from his car and treated for neck and back injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway in Holbrook late Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting tools to free the man from his 2014 Toyota after it was hit from behind in the right lane of the eastbound LIE at about 10:57 p.m., police said.

The man was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said, and his injuries were not life threatening.

The man's car was one of three in the right lane, west of Exit 61, when a 2001 Ford driven by a man, 34, hit the back end of the Toyota, police said. The Toyota then hit the back end of a 2006 Subaru driven by a woman, 75

The driver of the Ford was not hurt, and the driver of the Subaru, which had minor damage, was able to drive away, police said.

No charges are pending, police said.