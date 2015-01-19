Bellport man killed in three-vehicle accident in Brookhaven, one driver charged with DWI, cops say

Suffolk County police charged a Mastic woman with driving while intoxicated after she was involved in a three-car crash early Sunday that killed a Bellport man in Brookhaven.

Police arrested Kimberly Michiels, 35, who was struck by a 1997 Suburban that went out of control, near 2449 Montauk Hwy. shortly before 1:30 a.m. She's charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, both misdemeanors.

Orlando Heinecker, 35, of Bellport, was driving the Suburban east when he veered into the opposite lane and crashed into Michiels' 2007 Jeep and a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by Sarah Skidmore, 29, of Mastic Beach, police said.

Heinecker was ejected from the Suburban and pronounced dead at the scene by medical examiner officials.

Michiels and her passenger, Andrea Smith, 42, of East Setauket, were treated for minor injuries at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

Michiels was charged at the hospital and was arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip. She was released from custody after posting $15,000 bail.

Smith and Skidmore were treated for their injuries and released.

All three vehicles were impounded for safety checks as part of the investigation.

Suffolk County police are asking any witnesses to call the Vehicular Crime Unit at 631-852-6555.