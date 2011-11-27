Overnight fog leads to parkway crash

Two cars collided in heavy fog early Sunday morning in North Babylon, sending five people to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred on the eastbound Southern State Parkway between exits 38 and 39 at about 2:20 a.m., said Rob Cabano, assistant chief of the North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company.

A Jeep and a sedan collided, overturning the Jeep and causing major damage to the sedan. Cabano said his team used heavy rescue equipment to extricate the three people inside the sedan; the two inside the Jeep were able to free themselves from the Jeep, which came to rest on its roof.

All five were sent to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip for treatment of minor injuries.

Cabano said that the foggy conditions were a factor in the incident.