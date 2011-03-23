Part of Sunrise closed after man jumps

A man apparently leaped to his death from a highway overpass in Bayport on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Police said the eastbound Sunrise Highway service road was closed west of Nicolls Road, Exit 51, but it has since reopened. The exit from Sunrise Highway to Nicolls Road also had been closed, police said.

A Suffolk County police spokeswoman said only that police were "investigating what appears to be a noncriminal death." A Suffolk County Sheriff's Office spokesman said police told the agency it was an apparent suicide and the road was closed for investigation.

The jump was reported at 8:52 a.m., police said.