Patchogue bans window border lights in downtown businesses

The lights are going out in Patchogue.

Patchogue Village’s board of trustees on Monday night unanimously voted to ban window border lights for downtown businesses during a public hearing.

The amendment to the lighting code, Village Code 435, follows a recommendation from the architectural review board after a local business submitted an application to have LED lights installed.

The code needed to reflect modern times and lighting changes, village trustee Lori Devlin said at the meeting.

Village code had prohibited exterior neon window, door and facade border lights in downtown commercial establishments, but the law’s intent was to not have border lights at all, village officials said. Officials said the code hasn’t been updated to reflect changes in lighting.

Some residents have complained the lights don’t look good and that higher aesthetic standards should be set, village officials said.

Village attorney Brian Egan said at the meeting that the amendment means the code has now caught up to current lighting technology.