Police: Driver critically injured in Patchogue crash

The driver in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Patchogue was critically injured, police said.

Lavinia Arcuri, 44, of Medford, was driving a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Waverly Avenue near Gateway Boulevard at 7:07 a.m. when she lost control and struck a utility pole, Suffolk County police said.

Arcuri, the lone occupant, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The Grand Cherokee was impounded for a safety check, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the accident to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.