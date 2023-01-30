Patchogue outage under repair after truck crashed into power lines

About 20 customers remain out of power Monday evening in Patchogue after a truck crashed into a utility pole just before noon bringing down power lines.

Jeremy Walsh, a spokesman for PSEG, said the company received calls about power outages after a truck driving near Terry Street caught on some “lower hanging cable or telephone wires” and took down a utility pole.

“The incident resulted in about 200 customers losing power, the vast majority were restored in about two hours,” Walsh said.

Just after 5 p.m. he said a crew was on-site to install a new pole "and will work safely and as quickly as possible" to restore service to those still impacted.

Suffolk County police said a call came in at 11:51 a.m. about a truck that “took down pole,” and wires on Terry St. No injuries were reported.