Patchogue house robbed in home invasion

Police are searching for at least four masked men who broke into a home in Patchogue late Tuesday during a dice game, stealing cash and jewelry and injuring a resident inside the house.

The incident took place at 11:20 p.m. on Amity Street, Suffolk County police said. The resident suffered what were described as "minor injuries" after being struck in the face with a handgun - and later refused medical treatment.

Police said the masked intruders confronted a group playing dice inside the home. One witness heard a gunshot, but no one was shot, police said. The intruders stole $1,000 in cash, as well as jewelry, and fled the scene in vehicles.

Police originally thought three men were involved, but now believe there may have been as many as five.

Police said the trio entered the home through a side door.

It was not clear if the house had been targeted.