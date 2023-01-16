Patchogue-Medford Library celebrates MLK Day with boxes made for kids, by kids 

As Long Islanders celebrate the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with a weekend of service events, a Patchogue library sought to keep that legacy alive Sunday with a drive to collect toys for sick children.

With the official holiday Monday being marked by events around the Island, the Patchogue-Medford Library on East Main Street held its day of service for Martin Luther King Day by inviting adults and children to volunteer to create special boxes for sick children as part of the Jared Box Project.

Those who came filled special plastic shoe boxes with donated items including Play-Doh, crayons, teddy bears, socks, markers, action figures, books and more.

Jessica Oelcher, community engagement manager for the library, said the library this year chose to partner with The Jared Box Project, which collects toys nationwide in memory of Jared McMullen, a 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy who died in 2000 of a brainstem tumor.

“I was just searching for a children’s organization that we could partner with this year, and it just popped up online,” Oelcher said. “In the spirit of Jared and giving back, we decided to do the same for our community.”

Using toys donated from the community, the library is making 15 care packages to be delivered Tuesday to children at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Near the donation table were books about King for children who wished to learn more about the pastor and civil rights pioneer. Oelcher said the toy drive’s goals aligned with both the library’s goals and King’s legacy of providing selfless service for others.

“We try to keep the legacy alive of his service-oriented mission, which actually aligns with the library’s mission of educating, empowering and entertaining,” Oelcher said.

Virginia Rowley, a senior resident from Medford, said she was glad that she could take her grandchildren, Marcus, 5, and Christopher Ruf, 7, of Sayville, to an activity where they could both give back to children and learn more about King’s life.

“It was the idea that they could do a service on Martin Luther King Day, who was the greatest patron for this activity,” said Rowley. When asked if both her grandchildren knew about King’s legacy, Rowley said, “I’m sure Christopher does. Marcus, I’m not too sure, but he’ll learn. He’s in kindergarten.”

On Monday, more MLK service events are scheduled across Long Island.

In Cold Spring Harbor, volunteers can prepare lunch for Helping Hand Rescue Mission’s Tuesday lunch program beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Kehillath Shalom Synagogue on Goose Hill Road. In Plainview, UJA-Federation of New York will organize volunteers to distribute essential baby-care items to families in need at 10:30 a.m. at the Mid-Island Y on Manetto Hill Road in Plainview and at 10 a.m. at the Sid Jacobson JCC in Greenvale.

In Middle Island, children in grades K-6 are invited to listen to information on King's life and then create a dove painting representing the international peace sign at the Longwood Library on Middle Country Road.