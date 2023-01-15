Patchogue-Medford Library honors legacy of boy who died of a brainstem tumor through Jared Box Project

The Patchogue-Medford Library is collecting toys to honor the life of a little boy named Jared McMullen, who died of a brainstem tumor. He carried a backpack of toys to his doctor's appointments to share with other sick children. The Jared Box Project is now a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to bringing a little cheer to children facing serious health issues. NewsdayTV's Steve Langford reports. Credit: Newsday/James Carbone