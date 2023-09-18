South Ocean Middle School student struck by mini school bus in Patchogue, officials say

A 12-year-old Patchogue-Medford middle school student was struck by a mini school bus Monday morning in Patchogue, causing minor injuries, Suffolk County police said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Carman Street and Rider Avenue at about 8 a.m.

The boy, whose identity was not released, is a student at South Ocean Middle School, Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District officials said. Police said he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said the bus, which school district officials described as a “non-District Suffolk Transportation minibus,” had been stopped at a stop sign — and struck the boy as the driver began to move into the intersection. Police said the bus was northbound on Rider and the boy was crossing Carman headed westbound. Motor Carrier Safety Section officers went to the scene and conducted a safety check, police said. Police said no violations were issued.

The driver was not identified by police.

In a statement Monday to district parents and families, Patchogue-Medford Superintendent Donna Jones wrote: “This morning, a South Ocean Middle School student was struck by a non-District Suffolk Transportation minibus on the corner of Rider Avenue and Carman Street in Patchogue. District administration, EMTs, Suffolk County Police, the Patchogue Fire Department and the student’s family immediately arrived on the scene. The student was responsive on the scene and was taken to Stony Brook Hospital by ambulance with family members to ensure necessary medical treatment is delivered. We will continue to keep this student in our thoughts as we hope for his quick recovery.”