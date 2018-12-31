Patchogue cancels New Year's Eve events with rain, wind in forecast

The threat of heavy rain and strong winds prompted Patchogue officials to cancel the village's New Year’s Eve celebration Monday night.

“It wouldn’t have been the safest situation," said David Kennedy, executive director of the Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, a sponsor of the event dubbed Midnight on Main.

He said event planners made the decision Monday morning after discussing the dangers that high winds and fireworks posed to participants.

The National Weather Service in Upton said temperatures would be mild, in the 40s and rising to 52 degrees overnight. But forecasters predicted up to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts of up to 32 mph.

It would have been the fifth year the village had held the countdown, an event that in each previous year drew about 3,000 people to the fireworks, noisemakers and dancing at West Avenue and West Main Street.

But Kennedy said revelers will have plenty of alternatives.

“Certainly, every bar and restaurant in Patchogue is still hopping — and so Patchogue is still alive and well tonight, though this event is canceled,” he said. “It’s a wonderful place to spend your New Year’s Eve.”