Developer buying prime property in downtown Patchogue

The developer of Grumman Studios in Bethpage is buying a prime piece of downtown Patchogue real estate, a property now used as a dialysis center but that local leaders hope could become a hotel, officials said.

The developer, Parviz Farahzad, said he has signed a contract with Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center to buy the property. He declined to disclose specific plans or the sale price but said it was less than the $5 million cited by several local sources.

Farahzad said the sale will take several months to close and up to two years before the hospital can relocate the dialysis center to the former John J. Foley Skilled Nursing facility in Yaphank. The hospital bought the nursing home from Suffolk for $15 million in 2016 and plans to move the dialysis center there.

“We still have some due diligence to do,” said Farahzad. He said he has already met with village Mayor Paul Pontieri and vowed to work cooperatively with local officials. “We are exploring different options with Mayor Pontieri on their vision and what would work.”

Richard Margulis, the hospital’s president and chief executive officer, called the pending sale “a good thing for us because we will be able to do what we hoped for — not just relocating our hemodialysis center, but expand it.” The current site can handle as many as 24 individuals at a time or 96 in a day; the hospital is still developing its plans for the new center, including patient capacity.

The one-story, 30,000-square-foot brick building at 109 W. Main St. is on about 2.5 acres on the north side of the street and has parking for 165 cars.

Farahzad, a former Brookhaven National Laboratory scientist, is founder of Little Rock Construction and Properties, a director of Gold Coast Bank in Islandia and involved in numerous development projects, mainly retail. The East Setauket-based developer also developed Grumman Studios in 2007, a complex that offers seven soundstages totaling 160,000 square feet in what was once the assembly plant for the Apollo Lunar Module.

Pontieri, who has long advocated construction of a downtown hotel to boost tourism, hailed the sale. He also expressed confidence in Farahzad, saying the developer refurbished what was a fading shopping center east of the village that is now the site of a Lowe’s home improvement store.

Patchogue has already sprouted more than two dozen new restaurants, a historic downtown theater that stages live shows and a local arts cinema. But, Pontieri said, “right now people walk down the street and stop” when they reach the dialysis center.

A hotel, he added, “will change the whole dynamic and really stretch the downtown.”

The property is in the downtown’s west end, where Anheuser-Busch is already relocating Blue Point Brewing Co. to the former Briarcliffe College. The brewery is expected to open by summer as a tourist destination with a restaurant and a setup to allow tours of the brewing process.

“It’s one of the last big downtown pieces and we hope something can happen that can create synergy with the brewery,” said Legis. Rob Calarco (D-Patchogue).

David Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, said, “We’re glad to see the hospital found someone to take the property so it would not be left vacant.”

“We’d love to see a hotel because that would be the next step to create a niche tourism industry and sustain the momentum we’ve built,” Kennedy said.