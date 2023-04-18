Long IslandSuffolk

Woman dies after being hit by SUV in parking lot at Patchogue apartment complex, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A woman was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV in an apartment complex parking lot in Patchogue, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the crash occurred at 6:51 a.m. in a parking lot at Heatherwood House at Patchogue, located at 99 Waverly Ave. The victim, identified as Ida Papik, 73, of Patchogue, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.

Suffolk police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the crash — and police said the 30-year-old female driver remained at the scene. The driver was not injured.

Police said the driver was driving a 2010 Kia Sportage through the parking lot when she struck Papik, but did not release additional details. The Kia was impounded for a safety check.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

Check back for updates on this story.

