Patchogue teacher honored for promoting literacy

More than 1,000 books sit in Margaret King's second-grade classroom at Medford Elementary School. But her love of literacy extends way beyond her classroom's walls.

There's the rack at the local Laundromat that King keeps stocked with books for children waiting with their parents. There's the summer bookmobile, founded by King, that navigates local neighborhoods and loans books from the school in Patchogue during the warm summer months. And there is a family resource center, also founded by King, in the school's spare room where parents can come with children once a week to help with homework and other needs.

"One of the most important things is to provide children with books," said King, 49, a teacher for more than 28 years who was honored earlier this week with the Alferd Williams Literacy Award, which recognizes individuals dedicated to improving the nation's literacy rates.

As a recipient of the award, given by the UPS Store and The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, King will receive a two-night trip to Washington, D.C., to attend the U.S. Marine Corps Summer Parade, $500 in services from the UPS Store, and will be able to designate $500 in books from Scholastic to a school or organization that serves less fortunate students.

King was nominated by her principal, Frances Lizewski, and chosen by a panel of judges to be a finalist, out of several hundred teachers nationwide.

"She is that person who goes the extra mile," Lizewski said. "She has a love of literacy and a passion for pages. Books are her most precious possession."

The distinction came as no surprise to her students who say that reading time in the classroom, on the carpet, is one of their favorite activities.

"She makes us read books that are really fun to read and helps us do crafts and teaches us to be good kids and learn a lot," said second-grader Juliana Hicks.

Misti Dragano, spokeswoman for The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, said King's Literacy in the Laundromat program caught people's attention. King was selected from the top five finalists in a public online vote.

With help from the local Lions Club and an agreement with Laundry Kingdom on Main Street in Patchogue, King and her husband placed a book rack at the local Laundromat about a year ago. They stock it once a week with children's books - some donated, some found by King at yard sales.

"A lot of people in our community use the Laundromat and the children are sitting there for hours and they needed something to do," said King, who counts Jan Brett and Patricia Polacco among her favorite children's book authors.

She also keeps baskets of books in the school lunchroom for children to read after they eat.

"My grandmother was the inspiration," she said. "She immigrated to this country, and she thought you could not have a more noble profession than teaching. She felt it was a great thing to help others, and I love it."