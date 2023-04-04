Paul Harrison of Hauppauge killed in Nesconset crash

A 54-year-old man riding an electric scooter died on Monday evening after he was struck by a Dodge Ram in Nesconset, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the 2018 Dodge Ram ProMaster City had been headed west on Route 347. The man, Paul Harrison of Hauppauge, was crossing the road where it intersects with Southern Boulevard at around 9:20 p.m., police said.

Harrison was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Dodge Ram driver was not hurt, police said.

The safety of both vehicles will be checked as detectives investigate the crash.