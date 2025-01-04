Deshawn Parrish, of Medford, fatally struck by car in East Patchogue on Friday night

A Medford man was killed when he was struck by a car in East Patchogue on Friday night, Suffolk police said.

On Saturday, the Suffolk County Police Department identified the pedestrian as Deshawn Parrish, 30. Police said he was struck around 10:45 p.m. by a 2012 Nissan passenger vehicle headed south on Route 112 near Sycamore Street.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a press release.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, remained at the scene of the crash.

Though they don't expect to bring charges against the driver, police say they are still investigating what caused the crash and ask anyone with information to call 631-854-8552.

Suffolk County has led the state in the total number of traffic fatalities for at least a decade, a recent Newsday analysis found. In 2023, 50 pedestrians and seven cyclists were killed on the county's roadways, representing 37% of all traffic fatalities that year.