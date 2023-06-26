Long IslandSuffolk

Jairon Canahui, 30, of Mattituck, dies one week after being struck by car in Jamesport, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a motor vehicle last week in Jamesport has been identified as Jairon Canahui, 30, of Mattituck, Riverhead Town police said Monday.

Police said Canahui was struck on Sound Avenue, west of Pier Avenue, at about 1:45 a.m. on June 19, but could not immediately provide additional details about the accident or when Canahui died.

Police said that while the investigation is continuing, the incident is not being considered criminal. However, police are asking anyone who may have information regarding the accident to call investigators at 631-727-4500.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

