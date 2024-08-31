Douglas Sutherland, 70, dies after being struck by truck Saturday morning in Wading River

A 70-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup truck on Sound Avenue in Wading River on Saturday morning, according to Riverhead police.

Douglas Sutherland was hit near Hulse Landing Road by an 84-year-old man driving a 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz at 6:04 a.m., according to police. Sutherland was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he later died.

The Riverhead Police Department Detective Division and the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit responded to the crash scene.

No criminality is suspected but authorities continue investigating. Riverhead police ask anyone with information to call (631) 727-4500.