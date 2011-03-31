Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Bay Shore

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by two vehicles going in different directions as he crossed a Bay Shore street Thursday.

Rafael Garcia, 37, of Brentwood, sustained two broken legs, and was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Suffolk police are looking for the driver of one of the vehicles, a white or gray SUV. The driver briefly pulled into the Lukoil gas station at 1508 Fifth Ave., Bay Shore, and then drove off.

Garcia was crossing Fifth Avenue at Bailey Avenue at noon, police said, when he was first struck by a southbound 1995 Honda Accord, and thrown into the northbound lane, where he was struck by the SUV.

The driver of the Honda, James Carlina of Bay Shore, remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed.

Third Squad detectives asked that the SUV driver, witnesses or anyone with information concerning the SUV or its driver contact them at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.