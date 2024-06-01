Police identify Alvaro Amaya as pedestrian killed crossing Brentwood street

A pedestrian was struck and killed crossing a Brentwood street on Friday evening, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

He was identified as Alvaro Amaya, 42, of Brentwood, the department's press office wrote in an email Saturday night after his family was notified.

The crash happened on Wicks Road, south of Merrill Street, around 8:55 p.m. when a driver struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road. The motorist was driving a 2016 Honda CR-V southbound, the release said. Newsday does not name drivers involved in crashes unless they are charged.

The police department has cleared the driver of wrongdoing, according to an email from the press office. A spokesperson wouldn't say how fast the driver was going or the basis for its conclusions.

“The driver was not at fault,” the office said in an email. “The pedestrian did not have the right of way.”

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A 2021 investigation by Newsday found that Long Island roads are among the state’s deadliest to walk and bike, but few drivers involved in crashes that kill pedestrians and bicyclists face criminal charges.