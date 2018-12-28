Cops: Pedestrian hit by car in Riverhead, seriously hurt

Police are investigating a car accident involving a pedestrian who was left seriously injured Friday morning in Riverhead, police said.

The pedestrian, 59, entered the westbound lane of Middle Road, in front of the John Wesley Village complex, at 7:19 a.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2005 Ford Focus, whose driver stayed at the scene, Riverhead Town Police said.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for safety checks, police said.

Any witnesses to the accident are urged to call police at 631-727-4500, ext. 321.