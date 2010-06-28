Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Tuckahoe

A man crossing County Road 39 at North Sea Road in Tuckahoe was struck by a car and seriously injured early Monday, Southampton Town police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police said the man was walking northbound across County Road 39 when he was struck by a westbound black 2001 Dodge Stratus at 12:50 a.m.

The victim was “thrown into the air and subsequently run over by the vehicle,” police said. Police have not released the identity of the driver and said the investigation remains “active and ongoing.”

Volunteers from the Southampton fire department and Southampton ambulance responded to the scene and police said the man was flown my medical helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center. His condition was not immediately known Monday.