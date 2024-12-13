Long IslandSuffolk

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Deer Park

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Deer Park Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Around 6:10 p.m., the driver of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Commack Road near Marcus Boulevard when the vehicle struck a man in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

