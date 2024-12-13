Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Deer Park

A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Deer Park Thursday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Around 6:10 p.m., the driver of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Commack Road near Marcus Boulevard when the vehicle struck a man in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The driver of the Hyundai was not injured, police said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.