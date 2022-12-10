Man, 87, struck, killed in Bay Shore, police say

A 87-year-old Bay Shore pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in the hamlet early Friday morning, Suffolk police said.

Jose Guaman was walking westbound on the shoulder of Spur Drive North near Brentwood Road in Bay Shore at 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, authorities said.

Guaman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to detectives from the Suffolk Police Department's Third Squad.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene and was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

