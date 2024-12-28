Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Sunrise Highway in Oakdale on Friday night, police say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a passenger vehicle on the Sunrise Highway in Oakdale on Friday night, Suffolk police said.

The man, whose identity the police said they were still investigating on Saturday morning, was walking in the eastbound part of the roadway around 9:25 p.m. when he was struck by a 2011 BMW, police said in a news release. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The BMW driver, a 60-year-old man, was not injured in the crash and is not being charged, police said.

Police said they were still investigating the identity of the driver and why he was walking in the roadway.