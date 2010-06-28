Pedestrian killed crossing street in Tuckahoe

A man crossing County Road 39 at North Sea Road in Tuckahoe was struck by a car and killed early Monday, Southampton Town police said.

Police identified the victim as Margarito Rojano DeJesus, 33, of Southampton.

Police said DeJesus was walking northbound across County Road 39 when he was struck by a westbound black 2001 Dodge Stratus at 12:50 a.m.

The victim was "thrown into the air and subsequently run over by the vehicle," police said. Police have not released the identity of the driver and said the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

Volunteers from the Southampton fire department and Southampton ambulance responded to the scene and police said DeJesus was flown by medical helicopter to Stony Brook University Medical Center. Police said he was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m.