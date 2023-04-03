Osmin Yavani Montoya Moreno killed crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley, police say

A pedestrian was killed late Sunday night when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle in Shirley, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Osmin Yavani Montoya Moreno, 37, of Shirley, was attempting to cross William Floyd Parkway from west to east when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee at 10:55 p.m. The accident scene was near the intersection with Tudor Road.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured, police said. He has not been charged.

Police said Montoya Moreno died at the scene.

The Jeep was impounded for a safety check. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.