Police: Patchogue man fatally struck by pickup

A Patchogue man was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police identified Daniel Ruiz-Canales, 33, as the pedestrian killed in the crash on Main Street at North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue Tuesday.

Ruiz-Canales was crossing Main Street at about 1:20 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound 2005 GMC Sierra attempting to make a right onto North Ocean Avenue, Suffolk County police said.

He was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The pickup truck driver, Robert Dono, 56, of East Patchogue, was not hurt, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fifth Squad detectives are investigating.

Detectives urge anyone with information on the accident to call 631-854-8552.